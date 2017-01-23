Jets rookie Patrik Laine returns from...

Jets rookie Patrik Laine returns from concussion for game against Sharks

Jets rookie Patrik Laine will be back in the lineup for Winnipeg's home game against the San Jose Sharks tonight. Laine has been sidelined since suffering a concussion in a game against Buffalo on Jan. 7 when he was hit by Sabres defenceman Jake McCabe.

