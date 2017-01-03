Jets rookie Patrik Laine out indefinitely with concussion
Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine is helped by a trainer after getting hit during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine is helped by a trainer after getting hit during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine lays on the ice after being hit during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine lays on the ice after being hit during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine is helped by a trainer after being hit during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Sabres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09)
|Apr '15
|jewnerat
|50
|Trade Reactions (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|MAYORDYSASTER
|5
|Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|268
|Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Trent
|1
|Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|J Daniel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Sabres Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC