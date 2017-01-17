Jets' Patrik Laine cleared for full-contact practice

Patrik Laine of the Winnipeg Jets has been cleared to resume full-contact practice on Sunday, after suffering a concussion when he was hit by Sabres defenceman Jake McCabe on Jan. 7. Laine participated in his first full-contact practice with the Winnipeg Jets since being diagnosed with a concussion on Jan. 7. He had resumed skating with the team on Wednesday but Sunday's practice was his first without the yellow no-contact jersey. "We got a good workout on the ice," said Laine after the practice.

