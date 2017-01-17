Garth's next boss: What does a team president actually do?

The Islanders ' firing of Jack Capuano has, rightfully, put more even focus on the guy who did the firing, Garth Snow. The GM constructed the team's current roster from top to bottom, including some real head-scratching decisions like letting Kyle Okposo walk away, dragging his feet on signing Frans Nielsen , waiving P.A. Parenteau , keeping three goalies on the roster for a year and a half, and breaking camp with two rookies only to see one get playing time and one go back to junior after two games played.

