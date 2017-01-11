Five Positives for the Sabres This Season, and What's Held Them Back

What's held the Sabres back so far this year? Well, penalty killing and shootouts are the obvious two choices, but when you look at the Toronto Maple Leafs, they are two points outside a playoff spot, and right now, it's definitely in reach for them, which I think is part of the reason why some have put Dan Bylsma under fire . Especially when the Maple Leafs were considered by many last year to be further behind the Sabres in their rebuild, and when the Sabres acquired Ryan O'Reilly, and Kyle Okposo over the past two offseasons.

