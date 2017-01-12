DBTB Quiz: Who wore the current Buffalo Sabres' numbers last?

Hello again fellow Sabres junkies! It's bad enough having a hockey-free weekend for your favorite team, but even worse when it comes after taking a steaming dump on the ice for a couple straight games against teams above us in the playoff chase. Anyhoo, to take our minds off of the players currently occupying the blue and gold jerseys, how about a quiz where all the answers will be former players? For this quiz, you'll need to name the Sabres who most recently appeared in the regular season sporting the numbers now currently worn by the 2016-2017 team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Die By The Blade.