Dallas Stars Game Recap: Stars Fall 4-1 to Sabres

Matinee hockey today vs the Buffalo Sabres. For all the talk about getting off to a good start went out the window just 19 seconds in when a John Klingberg turnover led to a Tyler Ennis goal on the game's first shot of the game.

