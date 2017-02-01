Bylsma: Games coming 'fast and furious'

The final stretch run for the Buffalo Sabres begins on Tuesday night with a matchup with the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre in Quebec. The Sabres will play 34 games in 69 days to close out the 2016-17 season, and will look to make a good push to try and make the playoffs for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

