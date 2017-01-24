Buffalo Sabres vs Nashville Predators: Sabres Look To Keep Streak Alive

The Buffalo Sabres have ridden a two-game winning streak to top a .500 points percentage - can they keep momentum alive in the Music City tonight? Tonight the Buffalo Sabres head down to the Music City to take on Derek Grant and the Nashville Predators. The Sabres look to extend their two game winning streak, while the Preds look to extend their three game winning streak.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sabre Noise.