Buffalo Sabres Tyler Ennis Returns To Lineup, Wastes No Time Notching First Goal Of 2017
Buffalo Sabres fans who were waiting to see if the return of diminutive forward Tyler Ennis would provide a spark to the Sabres' lethargic offense didn't have long to wait. Ennis opened the scoring for the Sabres just 19 seconds into the team's Martin Luther King, Jr. matinee against the Dallas Stars, taking advantage of some sloppy play by the stars to score top shelf where .
