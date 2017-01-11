Buffalo Sabres Tyler Ennis Has One Mo...

Buffalo Sabres Tyler Ennis Has One More Shot At Staying In The 716

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Sabre Noise

The Buffalo Sabres need scoring - but is the former 20+ goal scorer a shell of his old self, or will he regain his scoring touch in 2017? Last week I whipped up my first projection of who the Buffalo Sabres should protect from the upcoming NHL Expansion Draft that will be used to form the Las Vegas Golden Knights' roster. When I wrote that piece, I chose to protect Tyler Ennis over William Carrier, which caused a few fans to question my sanity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sabre Noise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Sabres Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Dec 15 fan 2
News Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 5
RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09) Apr '15 jewnerat 50
News Trade Reactions (Feb '15) Feb '15 MAYORDYSASTER 5
News Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08) Oct '14 Flatulence Fred 268
News Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Trent 1
News Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13) Dec '13 J Daniel 1
See all Buffalo Sabres Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Sabres Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,761 • Total comments across all topics: 277,829,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC