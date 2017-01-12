Buffalo Sabres Rasmus Ristolainen Lat...

Buffalo Sabres Rasmus Ristolainen Latest Victim Of NHL Ineptitude, Or Bias?

The NHL manages to screw over the Buffalo Sabres on what seems to be a yearly basis, and the 2017 All-Star selections and Norris Trophy discussion are just par for the course. When is one of the top-5* defensemen in the NHL not a lock to make the All-Star Team, or Norris Trophy consideration? That's right, ladies and gentlemen: Rasmus Ristolainen, the NHL's 5th-highest scoring* defensemen, was left off of the 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Game rosters, and failed to earn even one vote in NHL.com's Norris trophy tracker .

Chicago, IL

