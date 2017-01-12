Buffalo Sabres Rasmus Ristolainen Latest Victim Of NHL Ineptitude, Or Bias?
The NHL manages to screw over the Buffalo Sabres on what seems to be a yearly basis, and the 2017 All-Star selections and Norris Trophy discussion are just par for the course. When is one of the top-5* defensemen in the NHL not a lock to make the All-Star Team, or Norris Trophy consideration? That's right, ladies and gentlemen: Rasmus Ristolainen, the NHL's 5th-highest scoring* defensemen, was left off of the 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Game rosters, and failed to earn even one vote in NHL.com's Norris trophy tracker .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sabre Noise.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Sabres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09)
|Apr '15
|jewnerat
|50
|Trade Reactions (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|MAYORDYSASTER
|5
|Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|268
|Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Trent
|1
|Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|J Daniel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Sabres Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC