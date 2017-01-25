Buffalo Sabres Latest OT Dramatics Ha...

Buffalo Sabres Latest OT Dramatics Has Team Within Shot Of Playoffs - Seriously

The Buffalo Sabres' third-straight OT victory suddenly has the team with striking distance of a playoff spot. We couldn't believe it, either! I mean, let's cut right to the chase: the Sabres are riding a three-game winning streak , which has involved three come-from-behind overtime victories and 11 goals scored by what was the worst offense in the NHL just a few weeks ago.

Chicago, IL

