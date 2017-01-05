Buffalo C Ryan O'Reilly returns after appendectomy
Buffalo center Ryan O'Reilly is active for the Sabres' game at Chicago after he had an appendectomy during the NHL's holiday break Buffalo C Ryan O'Reilly returns after appendectomy Buffalo center Ryan O'Reilly is active for the Sabres' game at Chicago after he had an appendectomy during the NHL's holiday break Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hYlBsZ CHICAGO - Buffalo center Ryan O'Reilly is active for the Sabres' game at Chicago after he had an appendectomy during the NHL's holiday break. O'Reilly practiced with the team on Wednesday and participated in the morning skate ahead of Thursday night's matchup with the Blackhawks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Sabres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09)
|Apr '15
|jewnerat
|50
|Trade Reactions (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|MAYORDYSASTER
|5
|Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|268
|Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Trent
|1
|Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|J Daniel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Sabres Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC