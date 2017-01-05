Buffalo center Ryan O'Reilly is active for the Sabres' game at Chicago after he had an appendectomy during the NHL's holiday break Buffalo C Ryan O'Reilly returns after appendectomy Buffalo center Ryan O'Reilly is active for the Sabres' game at Chicago after he had an appendectomy during the NHL's holiday break Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hYlBsZ CHICAGO - Buffalo center Ryan O'Reilly is active for the Sabres' game at Chicago after he had an appendectomy during the NHL's holiday break. O'Reilly practiced with the team on Wednesday and participated in the morning skate ahead of Thursday night's matchup with the Blackhawks.

