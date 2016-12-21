Bruins sweep season series; beat Sabres 3-1
After losing a two-goal lead on Thursday night at the KeyBank Center, the Buffalo Sabres were looking for revenge against the Boston Bruins on Saturday at the TD Garden in Boston. But the Bruins get out to an early lead and hold on to beat the Sabres 3-1 and sweep the 2016-17 season series between the two teams.
