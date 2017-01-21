Zach Bogosian scored his first goal of the season in overtime and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in the second game of a back-to-back for both teams Bogosian scores in overtime, Sabres edge Canadiens 3-2 Zach Bogosian scored his first goal of the season in overtime and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in the second game of a back-to-back for both teams Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kdBIB3 Montreal Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen scores against Buffalo Sabres goaltender Robin Lehner during second-period NHL hockey game action in Montreal, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.