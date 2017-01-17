Behind The Bench: Toronto rebuild out...

Behind The Bench: Toronto rebuild outshining Sabres'

19 hrs ago

The roller coaster ride that has been the 2016-17 season continues for the Buffalo Sabres, who are still struggling to find consistency in their game. On this week's Behind The Bench, reporter Bill Hoppe talks about how the team compares with their cross-border rivals, the Toronto Maple Leafs, who have undergone a similar rebuild in recent years, and how some of general manager Tim Murray's moves have left the team with holes and question marks throughout the lineup.

Chicago, IL

