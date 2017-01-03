Behind The Bench: Frustrations boil over for Eichel

On this week's edition of WBFO's Behind The Bench, Buffalo Sabres reporter Bill Hoppe talks about Tuesday's win over the New York Rangers, which came on the heels of a losing stretch that has the team mired in last place. Also, a look at star forward Jack Eichel's recent locker room outburst and a local native who just scored his first NHL goal.

