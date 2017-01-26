All Star Game: Why Buffalo Should be ...

All Star Game: Why Buffalo Should be Rewarded with Hosting

Every year that the All Star game comes around, to me it seems like an enigma how they go about choosing the location. While part of it is probably trying to get each team their opportunity to host, and the NHL has done a fair job of that, I think it's time that Buffalo be rewarded with its first ASG since 1978.

