Stempniak, Aho score in SO to help Canes beat Sabres
Lee Stempniak and Sebastian Aho scored on Carolina's first two shootout attempts, lifting the Hurricanes to a 2-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night. Cam Ward made 23 saves and stopped two shots in the shootout for Carolina, which has points in each of its last nine home games but had lost a 4-3 shootout heartbreaker to Washington on Friday night.
Buffalo Sabres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09)
|Apr '15
|jewnerat
|50
|Trade Reactions (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|MAYORDYSASTER
|5
|Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|268
|Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Trent
|1
|Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|J Daniel
|1
