Stempniak, Aho score in SO to help Canes beat Sabres

Lee Stempniak and Sebastian Aho scored on Carolina's first two shootout attempts, lifting the Hurricanes to a 2-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night. Cam Ward made 23 saves and stopped two shots in the shootout for Carolina, which has points in each of its last nine home games but had lost a 4-3 shootout heartbreaker to Washington on Friday night.

