Sabres sending Nylander to play for Sweden at world juniors

Tuesday Dec 20

The Buffalo Sabres are sending top prospect Alexander Nylander to play for Sweden in the world junior hockey championships next week Sabres sending Nylander to play for Sweden at world juniors The Buffalo Sabres are sending top prospect Alexander Nylander to play for Sweden in the world junior hockey championships next week Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2i7HIyb BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres are sending top prospect Alexander Nylander to play for Sweden in the world junior hockey championships next week. The Sabres selected Nylander with the eighth overall pick in this year's draft.

