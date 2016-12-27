Sabres beat Red Wings for Bylsmaa s 300th victory

Evander Kane scored his second goal of the game in the third period to lift the Buffalo Sabres over the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Tuesday night and get coach Dan Bylsma his 300th NHL victory. Kane got his fifth goal in seven games 8:29 into the third by taking a cross-ice pass from Brian Gionta and beating goalie Petr Mrazek with a high wrist shot to the glove side.

