Red Wings to honor 1997 Stanley Cup team during Dec. 27 game vs. Buffalo

Monday Dec 19

The Red Wings will celebrate the upcoming 20th anniversary of their 1997 Stanley Cup championship when they host the Buffalo Sabres Dec. 27 at Joe Louis Arena, the club announced this afternoon. Players from the championship team will be on hand to take part in a pregame ceremony, the Stanley Cup will be in attendance and fans attending the game will have a chance to win jerseys autographed by players from the '96-97 team.

