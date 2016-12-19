On the sixth day of Christmas..
You've all heard " The Twelve Days of Christmas ", an English Christmas carol that's been around for a couple of centuries now. Here's a classic Bing Crosby version of the song, as our wish today harks back to the yesteryear - By all accounts, the gameday experience at the Buffalo Sabres home arena is nothing to write home about.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Die By The Blade.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Sabres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09)
|Apr '15
|jewnerat
|50
|Trade Reactions (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|MAYORDYSASTER
|5
|Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|268
|Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Trent
|1
|Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|J Daniel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Sabres Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC