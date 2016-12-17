On the fourth day of Christmas..

On the fourth day of Christmas..

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Die By The Blade

You've all heard " The Twelve Days of Christmas ", an English Christmas carol that's been around for a couple of centuries now. Here's a version from the Radio City Rockettes Christamas Spectacular, for a guy who is nothing less than spectacular - The Buffalo Sabres selected Jack Eichel second overall in the 2015 NHL Draft amidst widespread disappointment that he wasn't Connor McDavid, but he is a star in his own right and the Sabres have quickly grown to be reliant on the forward.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Die By The Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Sabres Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Dec 15 fan 2
News Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 5
RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09) Apr '15 jewnerat 50
News Trade Reactions (Feb '15) Feb '15 MAYORDYSASTER 5
News Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08) Oct '14 Flatulence Fred 268
News Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14) Sep '14 Trent 1
News Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13) Dec '13 J Daniel 1
See all Buffalo Sabres Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Sabres Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,444 • Total comments across all topics: 277,307,941

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC