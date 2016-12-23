New York Islanders Welcome Kyle Okpos...

New York Islanders Welcome Kyle Okposo Back Home

It's going to feel weird seeing Kyle Okposo skating at the Barclays Center while wearing an opposing jersey. The former New York Islanders player is back in Brooklyn as the Isles look to for another two points.

