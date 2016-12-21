James the Male Athlete of Year

James the Male Athlete of Year

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, who ended 52 years of sports heartache by bringing Cleveland a championship and used his superstar platform to address social causes, was chosen as The Associated Press 2016 Male Athlete of the Year, an award he won previously in 2013. James collected 24 first-place votes, beating out a pair of Olympic legends: Michael Phelps and Usain Bolt , the fastest men in water and on land who are not accustomed to finishing behind anyone.

