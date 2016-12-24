Casey Fitzgerald makes Team USA roster for WJC
The Sabres will have a prospect on Team USA for the World Junior Championship, as defenseman Casey Fitzgerald made the team's final 23-man roster. The 19-year-old was selected in the third round of the 2016 draft by Buffalo.
