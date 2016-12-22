Carolina Hurricanes at Buffalo Sabres: Projected Lines and Rosters
The only change for the Canes from their last game this past Saturday against the Sabres in Raleigh is at the end of the bench, where Eddie Lack returns after a month on the shelf with a concussion. Lack will back up Cam Ward tonight, who makes his eighth straight start.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canes Country.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Sabres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09)
|Apr '15
|jewnerat
|50
|Trade Reactions (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|MAYORDYSASTER
|5
|Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|268
|Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Trent
|1
|Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|J Daniel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Sabres Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC