Carolina Hurricanes Activate Eddie Lack From Injured Reserve; Assign Michael Leighton to Checkers
After a month on the shelf following a concussion suffered in practice in late November, Eddie Lack will be back on the bench for the Carolina Hurricanes tomorrow night as they face the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Lack was activated off injured reserve today after he passed a concussion baseline test this afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canes Country.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Sabres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09)
|Apr '15
|jewnerat
|50
|Trade Reactions (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|MAYORDYSASTER
|5
|Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|268
|Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Trent
|1
|Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|J Daniel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Sabres Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC