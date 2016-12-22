Buffalo Sabres Suck In Shootouts - Here Are Three Fixes
The Buffalo Sabres lead the league in OT losses and are woefully inept in the shootout. Here are three fixes the team should consider, pronto! Every fan who follows the blue and gold already knew that - after all, the Sabres lead the league with 8 losses in overtime, are just 1-5 in games decided by a shootout, have scored on only 3 of their 15 shot attempts in shootouts this season, and have a disgusting .286 save percentage when you average the efforts of Robin Lehner and Anders Nilsson together.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sabre Noise.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Sabres Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Dec 15
|fan
|2
|Vanessa Williams marries for third time (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|5
|RJ is a pole smoker (Jun '09)
|Apr '15
|jewnerat
|50
|Trade Reactions (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|MAYORDYSASTER
|5
|Local Sports Announcer Accused of Hosting Under... (Jun '08)
|Oct '14
|Flatulence Fred
|268
|Could Cody Hodgson Be Captain Of The Buffalo Sa... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Trent
|1
|Sabres at least had their best start of the season (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|J Daniel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Sabres Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC