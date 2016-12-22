Buffalo Sabres Suck In Shootouts - He...

Buffalo Sabres Suck In Shootouts - Here Are Three Fixes

The Buffalo Sabres lead the league in OT losses and are woefully inept in the shootout. Here are three fixes the team should consider, pronto! Every fan who follows the blue and gold already knew that - after all, the Sabres lead the league with 8 losses in overtime, are just 1-5 in games decided by a shootout, have scored on only 3 of their 15 shot attempts in shootouts this season, and have a disgusting .286 save percentage when you average the efforts of Robin Lehner and Anders Nilsson together.

