Buffalo Sabres Pregame Peanut Gallery: Sabres Look For Redemption 'Gainst 'Canes

Thursday Dec 22

The Buffalo Sabres treated their fans to 65 minutes of terrible hockey in Carolina last week; can they redeem themselves at home? With the Carolina Hurricanes in town tonight, the Buffalo Sabres have a chance at redemption and evening the season series. Hopefully the Sabres and Candy-Canes don't treat us to another boring 65 minutes of hockey; the 5 minutes of Overtime last week was not exciting, especially when Carolina played hot potato with the puck.

