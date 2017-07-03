Report: Bruins Talking To Avalanche About Potential Matt Duchene Trade

BOSTON a?? The Bruins stuck to low-risk signings on the first two days of NHL free agency , but they could be trying to acquire a bigger name via trade. The Columbus Dispatch's Aaron Portzline tweeted on Sunday that the Blue Jackets were talking about a potential trade with the Avalanche involving forward Matt Duchene , but he also heard that the Bruins were talking to the Avs with the "assumption" that defenseman Brandon Carlo would be the "key piece" of the deal departing from Boston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.