Report: Bruins Talking To Avalanche A...

Report: Bruins Talking To Avalanche About Potential Matt Duchene Trade

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jul 3 Read more: Sports Media 101

BOSTON a?? The Bruins stuck to low-risk signings on the first two days of NHL free agency , but they could be trying to acquire a bigger name via trade. The Columbus Dispatch's Aaron Portzline tweeted on Sunday that the Blue Jackets were talking about a potential trade with the Avalanche involving forward Matt Duchene , but he also heard that the Bruins were talking to the Avs with the "assumption" that defenseman Brandon Carlo would be the "key piece" of the deal departing from Boston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Bruins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... Mar '17 ManPhartx 3
News WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16) Feb '17 Phartitude 3
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets (Nov '16) Jan '17 RarelyPharts 3
News No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired Jan '17 FiredPhartz 2
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Jan '17 SherrifPharts 4
Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12) May '15 Andrew 3
Trade !!! (Feb '15) Feb '15 Boggey 1
See all Boston Bruins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Bruins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,261 • Total comments across all topics: 282,266,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC