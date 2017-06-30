Fresh Links: The Kindest Cut, Development Camp Preview
The Bruins mercifully cut ties with Jimmy Hayes after a forgettable two-year tenure, leaving him the option of finding another team. The rising speed of play in the NHL was part of his undoing.
