Dan Girardi signs with Lightning
After parting ways with the New York Rangers via a buyout, Dan Girardi heads down to southern Florida to continue his hockey career. It's unclear at this point what this does to the Lightning's chances in the Kevin Shattenkirk sweepstakes, but it adds a veteran right-handed defenseman nonetheless.
