Bruins developmental camp offers glimpse into future
EAGER TO PROVE HIMSELF: After making a poor first impression with the Bruins last season, defenseman Jakub Zboril looks like a stronger player at this year's development camp and has pleased the Bruins brass. During the past decade of Bruins development camps, the team's staff, media and fans have had the chance to form early impressions of many young players who would go on to play prominent roles in Boston or elsewhere in the NHL.
