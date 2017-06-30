Boston Bruins sign Tim Schaller to one-year deal
The Boston Bruins continued to shore up their forward corps Wednesday, as the team announced that it signed restricted free agent Tim Schaller to a one-year contract worth $775,000. Schaller, 26, appeared in 59 games in his first season with the Bruins during the 2016-17 season -- setting career highs with seven goals and seven assists for 14 points with 23 penalty minutes.
