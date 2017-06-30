Anders Bjork, Urho Vaakanainen highli...

Anders Bjork, Urho Vaakanainen highlight Bruins development camp roster

Monday Jul 3

Some of the Boston Bruins' top prospects are set to return to Boston this week as part of the team's annual development camp. The Bruins officially announced their development camp roster and schedule Sunday, with 29 players set to participate in the camp from July 6 - July 9 at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton.

