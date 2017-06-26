With no qualifying offer from Bruins, Joe Morrow to become unrestricted free agent
Defenseman Joe Morrow, who had arbitration rights, did not receive a qualifying offer from the B's by Monday's 5 p.m. deadline, making him an unrestricted free agent when his contract expires on Friday. Morrow, 24, and forwards Loui Eriksson, Reilly Smith and Matt Fraser became B's on July 4, 2013, when then-Bruins general manager Peter Chiarelli traded Seguin - the No.
