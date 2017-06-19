While Everyone is Watching the Sox, N...

While Everyone is Watching the Sox, No One is Watching the Socks

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Stanley Cup of Chowder

So if you've been following along with all the league happenings lately, as if anything significant has happened, you've for sure heard the news that the NHL has officially unveiled their new Adidas - designed threads for all 31 teams. And while some teams decided on some pretty substantial overhauls , most of the changes are of the blink-and-you'll-miss 'em variety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanley Cup of Chowder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Bruins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... Mar '17 ManPhartx 3
News WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16) Feb '17 Phartitude 3
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets (Nov '16) Jan '17 RarelyPharts 3
News No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired Jan '17 FiredPhartz 2
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Jan '17 SherrifPharts 4
Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12) May '15 Andrew 3
Trade !!! (Feb '15) Feb '15 Boggey 1
See all Boston Bruins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Bruins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,041 • Total comments across all topics: 281,975,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC