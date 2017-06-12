What does a salary cap bump mean for the Bruins?
A report out of James Mirtle's venture , The Athletic , indicates that there could be quite a salary cap bump announced in the coming days. That report is summarized on SBN's NHL page , but the gist of it is this: Mirtle expects the salary cap to rise to $75 million for next season, but indicates that it could rise as high as $77.5 million depending on what the NHLPA's executive board decides to do.
Read more at Stanley Cup of Chowder.
