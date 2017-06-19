Wednesday FTB: Links & Expansion Draft Targets
Will this be the day the Leafs make a major trade? The expansion draft takes place tonight, and we can expect to hear plenty of trades announced in the process. The NHL Awards Show is bound to see record ratings, so Auston Matthews will have quite the audience if he wins the Calder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pension Plan Puppets.
Add your comments below
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar '17
|ManPhartx
|3
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartitude
|3
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|RarelyPharts
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Jan '17
|FiredPhartz
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Bruins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC