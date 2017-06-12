Vegas gives Boston Bruins 33-1 odds to win Stanley Cup next season
All things considered, the 2016-17 season was a step in the right direction for the Boston Bruins, who returned to postseason play after a two-year absence and introduced young talent like Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo. And yet, even with their promising talent pool and established veteran core, the Bruins currently have worse odds to win the 2018 Stanley Cups than they did at the start of the 2016-17 campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.
Add your comments below
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar '17
|ManPhartx
|3
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartitude
|3
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|RarelyPharts
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Jan '17
|FiredPhartz
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Bruins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC