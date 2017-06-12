Vegas gives Boston Bruins 33-1 odds t...

Vegas gives Boston Bruins 33-1 odds to win Stanley Cup next season

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: MassLive.com

All things considered, the 2016-17 season was a step in the right direction for the Boston Bruins, who returned to postseason play after a two-year absence and introduced young talent like Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo. And yet, even with their promising talent pool and established veteran core, the Bruins currently have worse odds to win the 2018 Stanley Cups than they did at the start of the 2016-17 campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Bruins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... Mar '17 ManPhartx 3
News WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16) Feb '17 Phartitude 3
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets (Nov '16) Jan '17 RarelyPharts 3
News No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired Jan '17 FiredPhartz 2
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Jan '17 SherrifPharts 4
Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12) May '15 Andrew 3
Trade !!! (Feb '15) Feb '15 Boggey 1
See all Boston Bruins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Bruins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,847 • Total comments across all topics: 281,746,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC