Toronto Maple Leafs Phil Kessel, the Little Engine that Couldn't
Selected 5th overall by the Boston Bruins in the 2006 draft, star winger Phil Kessel, never seemed to fit in with the Toronto Maple Leafs. A year ago, many hockey insiders believed Phil Kessel could have challenged phenom Sidney Crosby to be the top pick in the 2005 Entry had he been eligible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Editor in Leaf.
Add your comments below
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar '17
|ManPhartx
|3
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartitude
|3
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|RarelyPharts
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Jan '17
|FiredPhartz
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Bruins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC