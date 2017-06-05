Torey Krug's worth was proved in 2016-17

Torey Krug's worth was proved in 2016-17

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Stanley Cup of Chowder

It's becoming more and more clear that Offensive Defensemen are finding themselves called upon to be big impacts for their teams...but many seem to focus on just one column of the scoresheet when evaluating them, which is understandable, but a bit limiting. They're asked to do so much more these days than just take a huge shot and get goals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanley Cup of Chowder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Bruins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... Mar '17 ManPhartx 3
News WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16) Feb '17 Phartitude 3
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets (Nov '16) Jan '17 RarelyPharts 3
News No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired Jan '17 FiredPhartz 2
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Jan '17 SherrifPharts 4
Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12) May '15 Andrew 3
Trade !!! (Feb '15) Feb '15 Boggey 1
See all Boston Bruins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Bruins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,427 • Total comments across all topics: 281,630,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC