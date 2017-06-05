Torey Krug's worth was proved in 2016-17
It's becoming more and more clear that Offensive Defensemen are finding themselves called upon to be big impacts for their teams...but many seem to focus on just one column of the scoresheet when evaluating them, which is understandable, but a bit limiting. They're asked to do so much more these days than just take a huge shot and get goals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanley Cup of Chowder.
Add your comments below
Boston Bruins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar '17
|ManPhartx
|3
|WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartitude
|3
|Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets (Nov '16)
|Jan '17
|RarelyPharts
|3
|No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired
|Jan '17
|FiredPhartz
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12)
|May '15
|Andrew
|3
|Trade !!! (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Boggey
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boston Bruins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC