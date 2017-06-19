Tim Schaller played all over the B's roster in 2016-17
Boston had him usually slotting in as a winger or a center over the course of 58 games, where he'd go from 4th line wing all the way up to second line wing in a truly desperate case, playing alright though in some cases clearly out of his depth. He was much better suited to duties in the depth, attempting to keep the puck away from Rask and helping to bolster the strength of the third line and being yet another very good addition for the fourth line.
