Teemu Selanne, Paul Kariya headline Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2017

Teemu Selanne and Paul Kariya were a dynamic duo in Anaheim for several years, and now they are going into the Hockey Hall of Fame together. The longtime Ducks teammates are the headliners for the Hall of Fame's class of 2017, which includes the long-overdue additions of Mark Recchi, Dave Andreychuk and longtime Canadian university coach Clare Drake.

