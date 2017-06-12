SCoC Draft Profiles: Could Elias Pettersson fall to Boston?

Pettersson is like a number of players in this draft in that he ended up having a fantastic draft year and really showing what he can do, and what he can do is uh... Pettersson exploded this year in the Allsvenskan, getting 41 points in 43 games with a mix of speed, fancy stickwork, patience to split and disrupt defenses, laser-accurate passing, and a deceptive shot that had nearly everyone in the 2nd-tier of swedish hockey bamboozled and often down a goal against him. He played a lights-out, two way game with all the flair of a near-PPG player.

