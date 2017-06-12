SCoC Draft Profiles: Could Elias Pett...

SCoC Draft Profiles: Could Elias Pettersson fall to Boston?

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Stanley Cup of Chowder

Pettersson is like a number of players in this draft in that he ended up having a fantastic draft year and really showing what he can do, and what he can do is uh... Pettersson exploded this year in the Allsvenskan, getting 41 points in 43 games with a mix of speed, fancy stickwork, patience to split and disrupt defenses, laser-accurate passing, and a deceptive shot that had nearly everyone in the 2nd-tier of swedish hockey bamboozled and often down a goal against him. He played a lights-out, two way game with all the flair of a near-PPG player.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanley Cup of Chowder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boston Bruins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... Mar '17 ManPhartx 3
News WTF Do the Bruins Have Against Drafting Canadia... (Jun '16) Feb '17 Phartitude 3
News Rask rarely tested as Bruins beat Jets (Nov '16) Jan '17 RarelyPharts 3
News No one is safe if Claude Julien is fired Jan '17 FiredPhartz 2
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Jan '17 SherrifPharts 4
Boston Really Does Suck (Jan '12) May '15 Andrew 3
Trade !!! (Feb '15) Feb '15 Boggey 1
See all Boston Bruins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boston Bruins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,956 • Total comments across all topics: 281,810,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC