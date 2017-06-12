SCoC Draft Profile: Nick Hague is a b...

SCoC Draft Profile: Nick Hague is a big, point getting defender

Read more: Stanley Cup of Chowder

This 6'6, 200lb-er plays a smart, no-frills kind of game that can be utilized in all situations adequately. His enormous wingspan means his gap control will probably only be bested by one or two other player in the draft, and he has an absolute cannon of a shot at his disposal he can use to help create chances or bury passes that come his way, and even better, a tape-to-tape passer by trade who can make players around him look like superstars.

Chicago, IL

