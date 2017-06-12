SCoC Draft Profile: Klim Kostin is high risk, potentially high reward

Still listed as the NHL's #1 European skater of 2016-17, Klim Kostin has everything a team could want in a prospect going into the draft. Compared to Evgeni Malkin, Kostin boasts a big, stable frame, good skating, pretty good shot, uses his size to his advantage to keep the puck, good hands, drives play pretty well, can take over an entire offensive shift...and if you're hurting for marketable superstars he certainly at least has the look of a young guy you could put on posters with a comic book hero name.

